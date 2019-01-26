5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

Five people are dead following a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said.

Two shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday morning.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people in neighboring Livingston Parish. The victims, Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shootings.