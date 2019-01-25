Whole Foods recalls ready-to-eat products containing baby spinach in 8 states

Whole Foods Market is recalling salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps containing baby spinach sold at its stores in eight states due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

CBS News reported that the products, along with salad or “hot bar” purchases containing baby spinach, were sold through Wednesday at stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported.

The baby spinach involved was sourced from Satur Farms, one of Whole Foods’ suppliers.

Recalled products include the Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap, Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich and Tofu Shawarma Wrap, all with a sell-by date of January 26. Other products affected by the recall include the Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad; Chicken Enchiladas Dinner and Mesclun Mix with Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries (January 27 sell-by date); and the Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad and Mustard Crusted Salmon (January 28 sell-by date).

Click here for a complete list of recalled products.