Redskins hire Ray Horton as defensive backs coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins will feature a comeback in their defensive backs room.
Washington hired Ray Horton as its new defensive backs coach. Horton, a coaching veteran of 23 years, spent three seasons coaching the Redskins – his first three years as a head coach. He replaces Torrian Gray – who returned to University of Florida’s staff after two seasons with the Redskins.
From 1994 to 1996, Horton served as an assistant coach on head coach Norv Turner’s staff. Following his tenure with the ‘Skins, Horton spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, two years with the Detroit Lions and seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being hired as the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.
Horton was the defensive coordinator of the Cardinals for two seasons before assuming the same role with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He then served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015 before returning to Cleveland as defensive coordinator in 2016.
As a player, Horton, a second round selection in the 1983 NFL Draft, spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He played six seasons with the Bengals and finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys. His final game as a player was a 52-17 victory vs. Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVII.