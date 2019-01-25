Redskins hire Ray Horton as defensive backs coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins will feature a comeback in their defensive backs room.

Washington hired Ray Horton as its new defensive backs coach. Horton, a coaching veteran of 23 years, spent three seasons coaching the Redskins – his first three years as a head coach. He replaces Torrian Gray – who returned to University of Florida’s staff after two seasons with the Redskins.

From 1994 to 1996, Horton served as an assistant coach on head coach Norv Turner’s staff. Following his tenure with the ‘Skins, Horton spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, two years with the Detroit Lions and seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being hired as the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.