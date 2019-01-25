President Trump associate Roger Stone indicted on charges brought by special counsel

Longtime President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He was arrested by the FBI Friday morning, his lawyer tells CNN.

CORAL GABLES, FL – MAY 22: Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser and friend to President Donald Trump, speaks during a visit to the Women’s Republican Club of Miami, Federated before signing copies of his book ‘The Making of the President 2016’ at the John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant on May 22, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida. The book delves into the 2016 presidential run by Donald Trump. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Stone is indicted on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Law enforcement raided Stone’s house, and CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Pounding on his door, one agent said: “FBI. Open the door.”

Stone opened the door.