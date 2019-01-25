Portsmouth Police searching for man who robbed 7-Eleven at knifepoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department needs your help finding the man who robbed a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Deep Creek Boulevard early Friday morning.

The call came in at 12:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect, described as a black male, entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the store on foot in the direction of Elliott Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

