Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Two chances for snow!

My advice: enjoy the sunny, fairly mild January weather while it lasts. An arctic blast is going to put us in the deep-freeze next week and bring us several chances for snow.

And there will be plenty to enjoy this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s, but we should warm into the mid-to-upper 40s by the afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. A passing storm system will bring us a slight chance for a few showers, mainly on the Outer Banks on Sunday.

Things start to change in a big way on Tuesday. Our temperatures will climb ahead of a cold front. We should warm into the mid-to-upper 50s. Expect increasing clouds during the day with a chance for rain showers in the late afternoon and evening hours.

As much colder air comes rushing in, we may see a change over to snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. It is still way too early to talk about any accumulation.

But we know for sure that it will get much colder.

Wednesday will be a blustery day with high temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. It looks like our actual air temperatures may drop into the teens on Wednesday night and on Thursday we will struggle to get to the freezing mark in the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine.

We’re tracking another storm system that could bring us more snowflakes next Friday. Stay tuned.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

