Norfolk fire chief retires after four decades of public service

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire-Rescue is sending off one of its longtime employees who has served the community for decades.

Norfolk Fire Chief Jeffrey Wise is retiring after more than 40 years of working for the department.

Fire Station 9 held a special retirement ceremony for Chief Wise Friday.

News 3 caught up with the chief as he reflected on the legacy he's leaving behind.

"It's been an exciting ride. It's been a challenge, but along the way, I think we've... the department is a little bit better then it was 40 years ago," Chief Wise told us. "In fact, I know it is. So, it's just been a great day."

Friends and fellow members of the department gathered for some well-deserved cake to celebrate Wise's four decades of public service.