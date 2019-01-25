Man dies in Chesapeake after vehicle falls on him

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 31-year-old man died during an industrial accident in the 5300 block of W. Military Highway in Chesapeake.

Officials are still investiagting, but say that the man was working on a work vehicle when a floor jack slipped off the vehicle, causing him to be pinned underneath. Employees at a nearby business became aware of the incident and managed to free the man from underneath the vehicle

Measure to save the man’s life were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, according to police.

Why the floor jack slipped is not known at this time.