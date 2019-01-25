Karen West from Eagle 97 with country music news on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) talks about Thomas Rhett's celebration, Carly Pearce being body shamed and Carrie Underwood's new puppy. Plus, she shares the latest on who is coming to Veteran's United Home Loan Amphitheater on Friday, October 18th.