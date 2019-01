NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA – We’re honored to introduce you to our January Squadron of the Month– the VFA-34 Blue Blasters!

VFA-34 is an F/A-18C Hornet strike fighter squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana.

They are a part of Carrier Air Wing 2 and are attached to the USS Carl Vinson.

They are in the midst of a big change right now.

