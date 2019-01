Flights from Norfolk to northeast delayed due to air traffic control issues caused by shutdown

Air traffic is delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues at a Federal Aviation Administration regional air traffic control center, according to the FAA status website.

Other airports in the region are also expecting delays.

Currently, on Norfolk International Airport’s website,¬† Delta Air Lines flight 5281 is delayed to LaGuardia (LGA), and Southwest Airlines flight 1489 to Baltimore and American Airlines flight 5101 to Washington D.C. are also delayed on the east coast, with more delays to be expected.

Some flights from Norfolk to Newark  Liberty International Airport are still scheduled, but that may change.

There are also multiple arrivals to Norfolk International Airport that are delayed as well.

Check delays for departures and arrivals at Norfolk International Airport here.