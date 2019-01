Flights from Norfolk delayed due to air traffic control issues caused by shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The federal government shutdown is being blamed for flight delays at major airports in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Orlando and Atlanta, due to staffing shortages at critical air traffic control centers. And its impacting commuters at Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

Flights at LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International airports were delayed Friday morning by less than an hour, on average, according to the FAA. Orlando International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw similar lags, the agency reported.

There are also multiple arrivals and departures to Norfolk International Airport (ORF) that are delayed already.

Check delays for departures and arrivals at Norfolk International Airport here.

Current departures that are delayed: