First Warning Traffic – Road closures Friday through the weekend, bridge openings and delays

Posted 6:34 am, January 25, 2019, by

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge Noon and 1:00 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH: Greenwich Road to Be Temporarily Closed This Friday

VA Beach Public Works has announced that a portion of Greenwich Road, just off Witchduck Road, will be closed for the weekend, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019.  It will remain closed until Monday, January 28 at 5 a.m.  The closure will run from Witchduck Road to approximately one quarter of a mile down Greenwich Road.

All businesses and residences on Greenwich Road will still be accessible via the west end of Greenwich Road at Newtown Road.  Signs will be posted directing traffic and advising of the road closure at Witchduck Road.

CHESAPEAKE: DOMINION BLVD SB INSIDE LANE CLOSURE

 Dominion Blvd (Rt. 17) southbound approaching bridge over Bainbridge Blvd

  There will be a single southbound inside lane closure on Dominion Blvd. (Rt. 17) at the approach to the bridge over Bainbridge Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate repair of damaged guardrail and end treatment.
I-264 TRAFFIC TO BE SLOWED FOR DOMINION ENERGY WORK – Expect delays 6-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
VIRGINIA BEACH: Traffic on I-264 east and west between the Newtown and Witchduck exits will be slowed for up to 15 minutes about once per hour between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27, for power line work over the interstate.
While traffic is slowed on the interstate, vehicles will also be temporarily stopped at nearby on-ramps to I-264.
The same traffic-slowing operations are scheduled for the same hours (6-11 a.m.) the weekend of Feb. 9 and 10. If either weekend must be rescheduled, the back-up dates are Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 16-17.