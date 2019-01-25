× First Warning Traffic – Road closures Friday through the weekend, bridge openings and delays

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge Noon and 1:00 PM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Greenwich Road to Be Temporarily Closed This Friday

VA Beach Public Works has announced that a portion of Greenwich Road, just off Witchduck Road, will be closed for the weekend, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019. It will remain closed until Monday, January 28 at 5 a.m. The closure will run from Witchduck Road to approximately one quarter of a mile down Greenwich Road.

All businesses and residences on Greenwich Road will still be accessible via the west end of Greenwich Road at Newtown Road. Signs will be posted directing traffic and advising of the road closure at Witchduck Road.

–

CHESAPEAKE: DOMINION BLVD SB INSIDE LANE CLOSURE

Dominion Blvd (Rt. 17) southbound approaching bridge over Bainbridge Blvd

There will be a single southbound inside lane closure on Dominion Blvd. (Rt. 17) at the approach to the bridge over Bainbridge Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate repair of damaged guardrail and end treatment.

–