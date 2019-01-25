× First Warning Forecast: A chilly and sunny end to the work week

From spring to winter. I’m tracking a much colder end to the work week.

We’re starting the morning out under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll warm to the mid and upper 40s which is seasonable for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving!

Even colder tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will dip into the 20s. BRR!

After a frigid start Saturday, we’ll warm to the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Another dry day on tap Sunday. It’ll be a bit milder with highs near 50 under a mix of sun and clouds.

Very similar weather to start the work week with highs near 50.

We are tracking a system that will bring some wet weather on Tuesday. It will be milder with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front late Tuesday, so we could see a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Arctic air takes over for the remainder of the week. We will struggle to get out of the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.