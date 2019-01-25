Firefighter cancer bill passes Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. – Legislation to help firefighters battling cancer continues to make major strides.

Senate Bill 1030, which would add more cancers to the Workers’ Compensation Law, passed the Virginia Senate floor in a 39-1 vote Friday.

News 3 reporter Allison Mechanic reported SB 1030 passed the Senate Finance Committee in a 14-2 vote Tuesday. For firefighters, the win was a major milestone because it’s where the bill died last year.

The bill will add colon, brain and testicular to the list of covered cancers under the Workers’ Compensation Law. It would also fix an issue with the law. Representatives to make it easier for firefighters with cancer to get the help they need.

The bill’s House counterpart, HB 1804, still needs to be heard by the House Finance Committee.

