Dare County searching for suspects after 3 break-ins reported in 2 weeks

DARE Co., N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a string of break-ins in Manteo.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple car break-ins have been reported in the area between Etheridge Road and Burnside Drive, with three confirmed in the last two weeks. Surveillance video shows the two suspects attempting to break into a truck.

If you or someone you know has information as to who these two men are, take action and call Investigator Harper at (252) 475-9354 or the Dare County Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or (800) 745-2746.