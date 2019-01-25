Comedian Nicole Byer to perform at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Actress, comedian and writer Nicole Byer will perform a comedy show as part of the College of William & Mary’s “Charter Day” festivities.

Byer is known for her work hosting the Netflix baking show “Nailed It” and starring in a Facebook Watch sitcom based on her life, “Loosely Exactly Nicole.” She has made appearances on television, HBO and Netflix features and movies, and hosts her own live comedy sets, including “Black Side of the Moon,” which she performed in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. She was named a comic to watch by Time Out LA, the New York Comedy Festival and Refinery 29, and hosts her own podcast, “Why Don’t You Date Me.”

The show will begin at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m., February 8 in the Sadler Center’s Chesapeake Room. Comedian and writer Sonia Denis will open the show.

Tickets for students with ID are $3. Faculty tickets and staff with ID can get in for $6 and the general public can buy tickets for $10.

W&M’s Charter Day ceremony marks the day on which the university received its royal charter in 1693. During this year’s Charter Day ceremony, scheduled for February 8 at 3:30 p.m. in Kaplan Arena, Katherine A. Rowe will be inaugurated as the university’s 28th president and Robert M. Gates ’65, L.H.D. ’98 will be re-invested as W&M’s chancellor.