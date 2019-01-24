White House, blue liquid, Bitcoin & more: A look at Super Bowl LIII prop bets

ATLANTA, Ga. – You don’t have to cheer for the Patriots or the Rams to have a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIII.

Next Sunday, when the AFC Champion New England Patriots take on the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams, bettors will be able to wager on much more than the outcome of the game.

According to a list of prop bets offered from Bovada via OddsShark.com, wagers can be placed on all things from the length of Gladys Knight’s National Anthem to whether or not the winning team will visit the White House. Also among the interesting prop bets listed: will the price of Bitcoin increase or decrease during the Super Bowl and what color liquid will be poured on the game-winning coach? (Lime/green/yellow is the favorite).

News 3 is your home of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Sports Director Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from Atlanta the week leading up to the game on News 3. And while you’re watching the game LIVE on News 3, be sure to see if CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predicts more than seven plays, as that, too, is a prop bet.

