Virginia Beach middle school student facing criminal charges for bringing knife to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Bayside Middle School student is facing criminal charges for bringing a knife to school, a school spokesperson told News 3.

The student was arrested earlier Thursday after other students came forward to school administrators to report seeing the student with the weapon.

In addition to the criminal charges, the student is also facing disciplinary action from the school.

Below is the message Bayside Middle School Principal Dr. Paula Johnson sent to families after the incident:

Good evening, Bayside families. This is Dr. Paula Johnson. I am calling you this evening to inform you that earlier today one of our students was arrested for bringing a knife to school. Students came forward to school administrators to report seeing the student with the knife, and because of their action, we were able to immediately respond. Parents, please remind your children that weapons are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also facing disciplinary action here at the school. Additionally, please continue to remind your children that if they see something, they should say something. As such, I want to thank the students who came forward today, and, as always, I thank you for your support of Bayside Middle.

