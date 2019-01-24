× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Spring-like, wet and windy

A very warm and breezy start with many communities 30+ degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see our highs early in the day today in the low and mid 60s, with temperatures falling into the 50s after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be during the early morning and early afternoon hours. Heavy downpours are expected. We could see some ponding on roadways and some minor flooding in low lying or poor drainage areas. Plan on having a wet morning commute. It will be windy to start the day. Wind gusts 40-50 mph along the coast possible. Your evening commute will be just fine. We should see some partial clearing by the afternoon and evening. It will still be windy with winds shifting from SW to NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

High pressure will build in just in time for the weekend. Sunshine will make a comeback for Friday but so does the colder air. Temperatures will start in the 30s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

A dry and cool weekend with highs in the mid and upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. It will actually be closer to seasonable for this time of year. Very similar weather to start the work week with rain chances increasing on Tuesday and another big drop in temperatures Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

