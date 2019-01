SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Grayson Court Thursday morning.

Crews on-scene reported light smoke showing from the basement. The fire is currently under control, and no injuries are reported.

Two occupants will be displaced. The American Red Cross Virginia Region is assisting them.

The house fire’s cause is unknown and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.