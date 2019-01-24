Selden Market announces lineup of new tenants for winter 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – New tenants will be coming to Selden Market this winter.

For All Handkind, a collective featuring more than 20 artists with handmade, fair trade and locally-sourced goods, has also been selected as a new incubator tenant. The retailer’s mission is to support new and emerging makers and their practice by giving them a platform to sell handmade goods.

Five percent of each artist’s sales go to a charity of their choice.

For All Handkind has been a pop-up since Selden Market opened in 2017, and it also has a storefront in MacArthur Center.

“We love the maker community that exists at Selden Market, and we are excited to bring our hands-on workshops to the space,” said For All Handkind owner Kimberly McKinnis.

The addition of Hillary Davenport Designs and Natejer Botanicals expands the selections at Selden Market.

This month, Selden Market also welcomes Chef Anne Galante’s The Stockpot with its new Norfolk location. The storefront restaurant will anchor the historic Selden Arcade on Plume Street, serving its signature soups and broths as well as other breakfast, lunch and dinner option. The Stockpot will also feature wine, beer and cocktails to enjoy at a wrap-around bar.

The market’s winter schedule adds several weekly and monthly pop-ups. Starting in February, these tenants will include:

Guests can also expect many new and returning pop-ups on weekends during events this winter. Notable upcoming events and activities include:

Plus Plus Workshop with POP Kids Store – Jan. 26, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Sweetheart Saturday – Feb. 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mini Vintage Sunday: Valentine’s Edition – Feb. 10, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Dinner with Slide Thru #FAM – Feb. 14, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Norfolk Theatre Festival with Generic Theatre presenting Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors – Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Girl Scout Cookie Sales – every Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 – March 17

Bhav Brigade Donation Based Yoga – Feb. 17, 11 a.m. (every 3rd Sunday)

Black History Celebration and African Art Show – Feb. 23, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Design(er) Con and Fashion Show – March 2, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Vintage Sunday: Spring Quarterly – March 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit Selden Market’s Facebook page for more information on upcoming pop-ups and schedules.

“It’s an interesting and crucial time for retailers, and we’re proud to be able to support and celebrate emerging small businesses in our community in a diverse and welcoming atmosphere,” said Careyann Weinberg, market director.

The market is currently seeking mentor and incubator businesses in the retail, restaurant and service industries for spring and summer 2019 storefront and pop-up opportunities. It is looking for businesses that meet the following criteria:

Exceptional products and services

Polished branding

Impeccable design

Unique concepts that complement current Downtown Norfolk businesses

Interested businesses can find out more and apply here or email seldenmarket@gmail.com with questions. Applications for spring and summer storefronts must be received by February 15, and other applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Selden Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A list of storefront tenants and any additional hours can be found on Selden Market’s website.

Selden Market is located at 208 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk.