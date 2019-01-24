Portsmouth Police investigate shooting with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. and left one man with serious injuries.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 2500 block of Graham Street. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He is now at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department has not released any further information.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠

