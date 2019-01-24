Portsmouth Police get ‘overwhelming’ amount of donations for Coast Guard members impacted by shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are overwhelmed by the community's support after calling for donations for furloughed federal workers.

News 3 stopped by the Portsmouth Police Training Unit Thursday night.

The place was packed with food and toiletries that will go to United States Coast Guard members who have been impacted by the lengthy government shutdown.

The police department organized the event.

They said the outpouring of support was more than they expected.

News 3 spoke to a couple who stopped by to donate. Heather and Richard Sennett are former military and feel for those who have been impacted.

"Most people, they struggle every day, but when you are not getting that paycheck that you are supposed to be getting, it makes it a little more difficult," said Heather Sennett.

The collected items will be dropped off to the U.S. Coast Guard Friday morning at 9 a.m.

