Portsmouth Police collect donations for Coast Guard members hit hard by shutdown

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Coast Guard about to miss out on a second paycheck because of the government shutdown have an ally in a local police department.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Portsmouth Police Department is collecting donations at their Training Academy at 309 Columbia Street.

The department is asking for essential items like non-perishable foods, toiletries and diapers.

One man who dropped off donations told News 3 he can’t believe people who serve the country are in this position.

“The Coast Guard people go out in the water and risk their lives every day for people like you and me and it’s just tragic and sad. I don’t want to get into the political phase of it but I just want to do my part to stay positive and do what I can do,” said Carlos Weatherspoon, a Navy veteran who lives in Virginia Beach.

Weatherspoon brought donations on behalf of his fraternity at Saint Leo University.

Collected donations will be dropped off to the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, January 25 for distribution.