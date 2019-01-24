× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Much colder and maybe a little snow!

We now return the winter already in progress.

The rain is moving out ahead of a cold front and clearer and colder weather will be moving in. On Friday morning many of us will wake up to temperatures near the freezing mark under clear skies. And despite plenty of sunshine we will only warm into the mid-to-upper 40s in the afternoon.

Expect a frigid start to your weekend. Most of us will wake up to clear skies and temperatures in the 20s. By the afternoon we will warm up into the mid 40s, which is a little below normal for this time of the year but much more comfortable than earlier this week.

The second half of the weekend will be a little milder. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and the low 30s and warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

And we can expect more of the same on Monday.

Another cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. Before it gets here temperatures will climb into the mid 50s and we will see a few showers around. As the chillier weather comes rushing in on Tuesday night, we could see a change over to some snow on Tuesday night.

Behind that cold front, it’s a return to the deep freeze, with highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday and only around the freezing mark on Thursday!

