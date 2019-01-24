Panthers QB Cam Newton undergoes shoulder surgery

CHARLOTTE, NC – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season. Thursday, he underwent a procedure to hopefully alleviate the issue.

The Panthers announced their QB underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his throwing (right) shoulder Thursday. The team did not announce a timetable for Newton’s recovery, but did say the rehab process will begin immediately. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Carolina’s team physican Dr. Pat Connor performed the surgery.

In March 2017, Newton had his torn right rotator cuff surgically repaired.

During the 2018 season, Newton, in 14 games, threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also threw 13 interceptions and rushed for four TDs. The Panthers went 6-and-8 in Newton’s 14 starts.