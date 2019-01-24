Oscar Mayer hiring ‘hotdogger’ brand ambassadors to travel the country

Do you have an appetite for adventure, a craving for coast-to-coast travel and a passion for public relations? This job might just be a “wiener” for you.

Oscar Mayer is looking to hire “hotdoggers” to travel the country along with the company’s famous Wienermobile. Applicants are asked to have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, though applicants are not limited to those degrees.

Duties would include radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits and charity functions, and the position is described as “100 percent travel.”

According to a release by the company, benefits include opportunity to work in a traveling public relations firm, experience in a self-managed position with lots of responsibilities…and a company car guaranteed to turn heads.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to either email a copy of their resume to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or send a resume to this address:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave.

Verona, WI. 53593