Norfolk named one of the top 3 Citizen-Engaged Communities in the U.S. for 4th year

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk loves its citizens!

The Public Technology Institute (PTI) named Norfolk one of the top three Citizen-Engaged Communities in the U.S. for 2018-2020.

The city was recognized as such by honoring the Norfolk Cares Center for providing citizens with seamless, engaging service through multiple channels, providing citizens with direct and open access and demonstrating accountability through performance reporting for both calls and service delivery.

This is the fourth time in a row Norfolk has been named a citizen-engaged community. It has received the designation more than any other call center in Virginia.

The Norfolk Cares Center is the single point of contact for all citizen service requests, issues and inquiries and staff continue to try new and innovative ways to improve customer service. In 2018, the center partnered with Virginia 2-1-1 to provide an enhanced level of service to residents.

Norfolk Cares representatives are available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but can receive requests through voicemail, email and online 24 hours a day.

Last year, representatives participated in 27 engagement events; received 152,663 incoming calls and assisted with citizen inquiries and issues through an additional 57,994 outgoing calls. They also processed 22,497 online requests; 4,047 requests through email and another 8,073 application requests.