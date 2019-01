Bacon lovers, listen up.

McDonald’s is celebrating the addition of bacon to its Big Mac burger, quarter-pounder burger and fries by offering free applewood-smoked bacon on any menu item.

Filet-O-Fish? Sure. Fries? Of course. Sundae? Hey, we aren’t judging.

The offer, which celebrates the addition of bacon to McDonald’s “classics” as well as new bacon cheese fries, will only last from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 29.