Bill aiming to allow guns in churches passes Virginia Senate

A bill repealing a state law prohibiting weapons in a place of worship during a religious service passed the Virginia Senate Thursday.

The former state law mandates that “If any person carry any gun, pistol, bowie knife, dagger or other dangerous weapon, without good and sufficient reason, to a place of worship while a meeting for religious purposes is being held at such place he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.”

The new bill repeals that prohibition against bringing weapons to a house of worship. Supporters of the bill say congregants may need weapons to defend themselves from an attack, pointing to incidents such as a November 2017 mass shooting at a Baptist church at Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 people dead.

The House still has to vote on the bill before it can cross the governor’s desk.

