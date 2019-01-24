Affected by the government shutdown? Local real estate company offers gift cards to help with expenses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of people not getting a paycheck because of the extended government shutdown, one local real estate company wants to help.

Chantel Ray Real Estate is giving away gift cards of $20 or $50 increments to government workers who need help with expenses like bills, groceries etc. because of the shutdown.

The company plans to give away $5,000 in gift cards and they are also taking donations so they can give even more away to those in need.

Click here if you would like to donate to this effort, CR Cares is a 501 (3) (c) public charity, so your donation is 100% tax deductible, the company said. Chantel Ray Real Estate added that a majority of the gift cards given out will be $50, but the ethics oaths of certain branches, such as the Coast Guard will not allow members to accept gifts over $20 at a time, with a max of $50 per year.

If you would like to fill out a form for a chance to receive a gift card click here.

The company added “We really appreciate your service, and are praying that this shutdown ends very soon, so that you can get back to work and catch your breath again,” on their website.

Click here for full government shutdown news