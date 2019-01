Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Stage Company is recreating the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about an LGBTQ+ woman on her path to self-discovery, "Fun Home."

Joining us to discuss this production are director Jessica Holt and actress Caleigh Howell who plays the yong yerson of the plays protagonist.

Fun Home

Open Through February 10

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org