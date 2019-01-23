× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A jump to the 60s and tracking rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up and rain on the way… Temperatures will start near 30 this morning but quickly climb to near 60 this afternoon. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Winds will start to pick up again today, south at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Temperatures will slip into the mid and upper 50s tonight with more clouds building in. An isolated shower is possible tonight as wind continue to ramp up.

Thursday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect scattered showers before sunrise with widespread rain through the morning and midday hours. Heavy downpours are expected tomorrow, so localized flooding is possible. Rain will move out tomorrow afternoon with clouds clearing out tomorrow night. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by midday tomorrow then start to fall through the afternoon and evening. It will still be windy tomorrow with winds shifting from SW to NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Sunshine will make a comeback for Friday but so does the colder air. Temperatures will start in the 30s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Stray Shower, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 23rd

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

