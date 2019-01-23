United Way of South Hampton Roads receives $100K to help those affected by extended shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. – An anonymous donor sent a $100,000 gift to the United Way of South Hampton Roads to help those affected by the extended government shutdown.

The need for assistance rises with every day the shutdown continues.

In expectation of high call volume, United Way is working with local agency partners to divide responsibilities and ensure our neighbors are receiving the help they need particularly as it relates to rent, mortgage payments, transportation, childcare assistance and utilities.

UWSHR is supporting the following resources:

Veterans, active duty military and their families, and employees of the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection can get help by calling UWSHR’s Mission United hotline at (757)-858-7777 or visiting this link. If you reach a voicemail due to call volume, you will receive a return call promptly. The $100,000 anonymous gift will be used to support this resource.

All others affected by the shutdown are encouraged to call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline operated by ForKids, a United Way certified agency, at (757)-587-4202. UWSHR is providing funds to help support this resource. Those funds are left over from a grant originally provided by USAA to help those affected by Hurricane Florence, the effects of which were more minor than expected.

“Many of the workers affected by this shutdown are already working hard to make ends meet so one missed paycheck can throw them and their families into crisis,” says Carol McCormack, president and CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads. “It is our job to help take care of our neighbors, so we are convening our agency and corporate partners to determine the best way to address the needs of our community.”

Those seeking assistance will be asked to provide supporting documentation in the form of a $0 paystub, letter/email from the company or supervisor stating closure due to shutdown, copy of schedule showing change in hours during the shutdown time-frame or other reasonable documentation.

Anyone needing food is encouraged to visit their local foodbank. Other United Way partners have stepped up to offer assistance to those affected by the shutdown.

Additionally, UWSHR is contacting their network of partner agencies and, based on need, will be offering advances to those who receive grants from United Way and are likely to experience a delay in their government funding.

If you are interested in helping those affected by the shutdown, you can make a donation at this link. To learn more about United Way’s efforts in our community visit their website.