Two injured in Newport News crash, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people sustained injuries after a crash in Newport News Wednesday morning on Warwick Blvd., one of which is at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a 1999 Honda hit a guardrail, causing the injuries to the two people inside the vehicle. The one seriously injured was transported by helicopter to a local hospital while the one with non-life threatening injuries was released from the scene.

Warwick Blvd. is now reopened after being shut down because of the crash while officials investigated.

No further information was released by officials on the crash.

