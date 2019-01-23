Shark tracked off the Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A mako shark who goes by the name, Yinzer, has been tracked off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The shark pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach on January 23 at 2:52 p.m.

Yinzer and other sharks, such as Miss. Costa, can be tracked through Ocearch.org.

Ocearch says a ping happens when the shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead.

The signal then sends back an estimated geo-location.

The shark is a 6 foot 10 inch male Mako Shark weighing in at 255 pounds. He is consider to be an adult.

Yinzer was originally tagged in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on September 22, 2016.