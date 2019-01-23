69-year-old woman dies after assault at nursing center

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOCO) – A 69-year-old woman died days after being assaulted during an altercation at an Oklahoma City nursing facility, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded at about 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of an assault at the Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center at located on Northwest 10th Street. Police said one patient assaulted the victim, 69-year-old Carolyn Irene Rutledge who was also a patient at the nursing center, causing Rutledge to fall and hit her head.

Rutledge was taken to a local hospital. She died on Tuesday as a result of injuries suffered during the altercation, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office after police complete their investigation, officials said.