One dead after Northampton County fire

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — One female is dead after a fire in Northampton County, Virginia, that happened around 1 a.m.

According to officials with Virginia State Police, the fire was in the 11000 block of Sealy Road and the fire is still under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Eastville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire. In a Facebook post, EVFC said that freezing conditions and heavy winds became a serious challenge for everyone.

No further information on the fire has been released by officials.

