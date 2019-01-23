NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 78-year-old woman is dead and a daughter is left motherless after a police chase Wednesday in Newport News – where one suspect is reportedly still on the run.

At a press conference Thursday, officials stated that the driver of the vehicle that led police on a chase was Shakim Reynolds. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as other charges. They also said the victim in the crash who died was Elizabeth Verley. Her daughter is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officials added that the person they are searching for is Darryl Pittman and he has felony warrants out for his arrest. These warrants include firearms charges.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say a vehicle was spotted in the area of Boykin Lane and Jefferson Avenue. Officers were then notified that Reynolds was reportedly driving the car with violent felony warrants on file.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Reynolds allegedly took off going south on Jefferson Avenue and crashed into a second vehicle that had Verley and her daughter inside.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said there were five people inside Reynolds’ vehicle, which contained two firearms “in plain view.” Four of those suspects, including Reynolds, were detained at the scene and are currently being questioned.

Authorities are actively looking for Pittman, who they believe fled into the woods after the crash.

Drew said Pittman is well-known to the police department and that it is of “top priority” to find him as soon as possible because it is very likely he is armed and highly dangerous.

The investigation is still in its early stages and remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

