Newport News Shipyard workers dies after work related fall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On January 3, James Goins, a master shipbuilder and sheet metal worker specialist, passed away after a work related fall.

Goins had been hospitalized since December 13 for injuries sustained during a fall at the Newport News Shipyard facility.

The Newport News Shipyard said in a statement that their thoughts are with Goins’ family and friends during this time of loss and that the facility’s priority has been Goins’ care following his injury, and his family.

They have also been focused on understanding how this accident occurred and preventing it from happening again.

The Newport News Shipyard immediately conducted an internal investigation and are also cooperating with Occupational Safety and Health Administration on its investigation.

Since there is an active ongoing OSHA investigation, in the interest of the family’s privacy, additional details cannot be provided at this time.