Newport News Public Schools to host job fair, furloughed fed employees looking for work welcomed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Public Schools will be holding a job fair Wednesday that they hope furloughed federal employees will attend.

Why? Because they are looking for substitutes, and the district believes that these employees can make a great team member for them.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the NNPS Human Resources Office located at 12507 Warwick Boulevard.

Applicants can expect onsite interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Temporary, part-time, and full-time employment opportunities are available, according to the district.

The district added that no prior teaching experience is required, and applicants must have at least 30 college credits with a minimum 2.5-grade point average.

Applicants should bring resumes and copies of college transcripts or degrees.

Degreed substitute teachers earn $80 per day and non-degreed substitute teachers earn $65 per day, according to the district.

For more information on the job fair, click here. You can also call the Human Resource Department at (757) 881-5061.