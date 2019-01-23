Man wanted in James City County for credit card theft

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Corey Delmont Bryant, Sr. is wanted on charges of credit card theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

There is an outstanding Capias from James City County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court for Bryant, Sr. for failure to provide support as ordered by the court.

His last known address was on Capital Landing Road, Williamsburg, Va.

Bryant, Sr.’s date of birth is Jan. 26, 1971. He is 5’10” and 210 lbs.

If you have any information that might help police locate Bryant, Sr., please call (757)-253-1800 or text/email tips at this contact email: jamescitycountyva.gov.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.