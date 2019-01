NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers are investigating after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning.

Officials got a call around 9:30 a.m., about the incident in the no hundred block of Mytilene Drive.

When they got there officers said they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time and they are investigating it as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

