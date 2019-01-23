Man arrested after fleeing from police in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police made an arrest after a man fled from police at a traffic stop.

Newport News Police conducted a traffic stop on January 22, at 10:25 a.m., on a silver SUV for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The failure to stop was reported to be in the area of 36 Street and Roanoke Avenue.

The traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of 39 Street and the officer identified the driver as 51-year-old Calvin Smith of the 600 block of Gloucester Drive.

It was revealed that Smith’s driving status was suspended. The officer attempted to make an arrest for driving suspended and Smith placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer advised other units over the radio of Smith fleeing the scene and where he frequents.

Smith was subsequently located in the 5700 block of York Circle by another officer and he was detained.

Warrants were obtained on Smith for Obstruction of Justice, License Revoked 3 or Subsequent X2, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield Right of Way, and Disregard/Elude Law Enforcement.

After the warrants were obtained, Smith was taken into custody and a search incident to arrest revealed a spoon with suspected heroin residue on it. Smith was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Drug.