Grand Opening for first ALDI in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its first Elizabeth City store.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 31, at 7:50 a.m., at the ALDI located at 3805 Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909.

Following the ceremony will be a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to wina year’s worth supply of ALDI produce.

The Elizabeth City store is part of the $3.4 billion ALDI investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI currently has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.