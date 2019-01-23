Four detained after chase in Newport News ends in crash; police searching for fifth suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The SWAT team in Newport News is searching for a suspect who led police on a chase Wednesday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say a suspect vehicle was spotted in the area of Boykin Lane and Jefferson Avenue. Officers were then notified that the suspect driving the car had violent felony warrants on file.

When officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the male suspect took off going south on Jefferson Avenue and crashed into a second vehicle that had two women inside.

The women are said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said there were five people inside the suspect vehicle, which contained two firearms “in plain view.” Four of those suspects have been detained and are currently being questioned.

Authorities are actively looking for the fifth suspect, who fled into the woods.

Drew said the wanted suspect is well-known to the police department and that it is of “top priority” to find him as soon as possible because it is very likely he is armed and highly dangerous.

As of 9:22 p.m., there is a major police presence in the area.

Hampton Roads Transit said three of its routes have been delayed due to the incident. Jefferson Avenue is blocked between Habersham Drive and Walmart Way while traffic uses Chatham Drive and Habersham to get around the crash.

The investigation is still in its early stages and remains ongoing.

