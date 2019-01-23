× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy rain at times Thursday

A warm front will continue to lift over the region today. This will help pump in much warmer air. A big jump in temperatures compared to yesterday, with many communities warming into the 60s! It will continue to be on the breezy side this evening and overnight. Winds will be out of south at 15-20, with higher gusts. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will drop a bit into the mid and upper 50s before midnight, and then start warming up again ahead of a cold front.

We will see our highs early in the day Thursday, with temperatures falling into the 50s after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be during the early morning and early afternoon hours. Heavy downpours are expected. Plan on having a wet morning commute. Your evening commute will be just fine. We should see some partial clearing by the afternoon and evening. It will still be windy with winds shifting from SW to NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

High pressure will build in just in time for the weekend. Sunshine will make a comeback for Friday but so does the colder air. Temperatures will start in the 30s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

A dry and cool weekend with highs in the mid and upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. It will actually be closer to seasonable for this time of year. Very similar weather to start the work week with rain chances increasing on Tuesday and another big drop in temperatures Wednesday.

