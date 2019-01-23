Chris Stapleton to bring ‘All-American Road Show’ to Virginia Beach in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mark your calendars, country music fans!

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on October 18 at 7 p.m.

The musician will continue his extensive, sold-out tour with new dates this summer and fall.

Stapleton is nominated in three categories at the 61st GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album for “From A Room: Volume 2,” Best Country Solo Performance for his song “Millionaire,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his duet with Justin Timberlake on “Say Something.”

Stapleton also one a handful of awards in 2018 at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and the 60th GRAMMY Awards.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information on the fan club pre-sale.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here to purchase tickets.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for U.S. dates beginning on January 29 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, January 31 at 10 p.m. local time. Click here for complete pre-sale details.

Check out the full list of 2019 tour dates:

February 10—Los Angeles —Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March 8—Glasgow, Scotland—SSE Hydro Arena

March 9—Dublin, Ireland—3 Arena

March 10—London —The O2

March 15—Durant, Okla. —Choctaw Grand Theater

March 16—Durant, Okla. —Choctaw Grand Theater

March 30—Atlanta —Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

April 14—Florence, Ariz. —Country Thunder

April 25—Austin, Texas —Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

July 9—Allentown, Pa. —PPL Center†

July 12—Fort Laramie, Ohio—Country Concert

July 14—Craven, Saskatchewan—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19—Omaha, Neb. —CHI Health Center†

July 20—Monticello, Iowa —Great Jones County Fair

July 21—Twin Lakes, Wis. —Country Thunder

July 25—Bangor, Maine—Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion†

July 26—Bethel, N.Y. —Bethel Woods Center for the Arts†

July 27—Canandaigua, N.Y.—CMAC†

August 1-3—Detroit Lakes, Minn. —WE Fest 2019

August 1—Charleston, W.Va. —Charleston Civic Center Coliseum†

August 9—Holmdel, N.J.—PNC Bank Arts Center†

August 10—Burgettstown, Pa. —KeyBank Pavilion†

August 11—Columbia, Md.—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

August 15—Erie, Pa. —Erie Insurance Arena‡

August 16—Grand Rapids, Mich. —Van Andel Arena‡

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 22—Wichita, Kan. —INTRUST Bank Arena‡

August 23—Little Rock, Ark. —Verizon Arena‡

August 24—Bossier City, La. —CenturyLink Center‡

August 29—Huntsville, Ala. —Von Braun Center‡

August 31—Orange Beach, Ala. —The Wharf Amphitheater‡

October 3—Springfield, Mo. —JQH Arena§

October 4—Oklahoma City, Okla. —Chesapeake Energy Arena#

October 5—Memphis, Tenn. —FedEx Forum§

October 10—Jacksonville, Fla. —Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena#

October 11—Tampa, Fla. —MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

October 12—West Palm Beach, Fla. —Coral Sky Amphitheatre#

October 17—Charleston, S.C.—North Charleston Coliseum§

October 18—Virginia Beach —Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater §

October 19—Greensboro, N.C. —Greensboro Coliseum§

October 25—Peoria, Ill. —Peoria Civic Center§

October 26—Kansas City, Mo. —Sprint Center§

November 1—Greenville, S.C.—Bon Secours Wellness Arena§

November 2—Louisville, Ky. —KFC Yum! Center§

*with George Strait

†with special guests Margo Price, The Marcus King Band

‡with special guests Brent Cobb, The Marcus King Band

with special guests Brothers Osborne, Kendell Marvel

#with special guest TBA, Kendell Marvel