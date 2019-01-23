Chesapeake Tractor Supply to hold food drive to benefit those affected by government shutdown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local Tractor Supply store will host a community food drive with the local 4-H club to benefit food pantries that are running low on inventory due to the government shutdown.

The food drive will be held Saturday, January 26, at the Tractor Supply store at 433 Centerville Turnpike S between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tractor Supply team members, 4-H Club members, local church members and other volunteers will be collecting the donations.

Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable items such as canned foods, pastas and peanut butter, to the store where teams will be packing boxes to send to the Chesapeake food banks.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to call the local Tractor Supply store at (757) 482-0100.